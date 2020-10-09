Official Showflat Launches Online Platform for property investors, real estate investments and home seekersOS-Logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Official Showflat delivers property updates on micro basis

Suitable for property investors and new home-seekers

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 October 2020 – Official Showflat Singapore, an integrated property development and investment company, today announced the launch of its online portal — The middle platform serves to provide latest updates about bidded land parcels and sites from property developers, en-bloc areas, availability of showflat previews and related news on a micro basis, targeting at property investors, real estate investments and home seekers looking for new property at zero cost.

In view of the pandemic trends, where there is an increasing demand of usage over the Internet, the platform aims to push live updates and first-hand news on the bidded sites to their subscribers especially on the transformation dates, marketing and promotional notices from the developers such as booking availability for showflat previews and obtaining below the market prices.

“We are excited to stay connected with our subscribers amidst of the global pandemic, especially with the new upcoming property launches in Q4 2020 — Midtown Modern and Clavon located close to Bugis and Clementi Central respectively.”, according to Joseph Lim, CEO of Official Showflat.

Official Showflat brings a unique value proposition to the marketplace, targeting property specific realty via microsites. This gives the audience a clear focus on the upcoming property launch and its related live news. “Moving away from deep linking which most portals and apps are offering, Official Showflat has really boosted the overall search and filter user experience by just focusing at one property at a time.”, said Anthony Tang, an early adopter of the platform.

https://officialshowflat.com.sg/