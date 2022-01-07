Official Sponsor Midea congratulates Thailand for winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020Picture2.jpg

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the smart home appliance

business of Midea Group – a leading global high-technology company ranked #288

at 2021’s Global Fortune 500. Midea Group’s business goes beyond home

appliances and comprises of five business pillars: Smart Home,

Electro-Mechanical, HVAC & Building Technologies, Robotics &

Automation, as well as Digital Innovation. All businesses of Midea Group are

striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology.

The Midea brand offers one of the world’s most comprehensive

product ranges in the smart home appliance industry, specializing in

air-treatment (commercial and residential air conditioning solutions),

refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking appliances, small kitchen

appliances, water appliances and floor care.



Midea believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by

adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and

beyond for the future, constantly exploring, and inventing to meet the

ever-changing consumer demand.



Midea is, among many others, the world’s #1 Air Treatment Brand

[1], the world’s #1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand [2], the world’s #1 Air

Coolers Brand [3], the world’s #1 Cooling Fans Brand [4], and the world’s #1

Rice Cookers Brand [5].



Midea’s globally 34 production centers and over 150,000 employees

in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than

USD 41.4 billion in 2020. Midea’s 28 worldwide innovation centers and the

strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized

patents to-date.

