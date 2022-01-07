Official Sponsor Midea congratulates Thailand for winning the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020Picture2.jpg

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the smart home appliance
business of Midea Group – a leading global high-technology company ranked #288
at 2021’s Global Fortune 500. Midea Group’s business goes beyond home
appliances and comprises of five business pillars: Smart Home,
Electro-Mechanical, HVAC & Building Technologies, Robotics &
Automation, as well as Digital Innovation. All businesses of Midea Group are
striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology.
The Midea brand offers one of the world’s most comprehensive
product ranges in the smart home appliance industry, specializing in
air-treatment (commercial and residential air conditioning solutions),
refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking appliances, small kitchen
appliances, water appliances and floor care.
Midea believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by
adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and
beyond for the future, constantly exploring, and inventing to meet the
ever-changing consumer demand.
Midea is, among many others, the world’s #1 Air Treatment Brand
[1], the world’s #1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand [2], the world’s #1 Air
Coolers Brand [3], the world’s #1 Cooling Fans Brand [4], and the world’s #1
Rice Cookers Brand [5].
Midea’s globally 34 production centers and over 150,000 employees
in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than
USD 41.4 billion in 2020. Midea’s 28 worldwide innovation centers and the
strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized
patents to-date.
[1] “Midea – World’s No.1 Air Treatment Brand”
Source: “Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited;
Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”
[2] “Midea – World’s No.1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand”
Source: “Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited;
Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”
[3] “Midea – World’s No.1 Air Coolers Brand”
Source: “Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited;
Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”
[4] “Midea – World’s No.1 Cooling Fans Brand”
Source: “Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited;
Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”
[5] “Midea – World’s No.1 Rice Cookers Brand”
Source: “Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Limited;
Consumer Appliances 21ed, retail volume sales in units, 2020 data”
#Midea