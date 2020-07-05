Officials see no need to test about 400 deportees from Sabah for COVID-19

ZAMBOANGA CITY—Authorities here said they found no need to subject the returning 395 Filipinos from Sabah, Malaysia to the reverse transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test to find out whether or not they were infected with the SARS-CoV 2 virus that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Manuel Luis Ochotorena, regional director of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), said all of the 395 returning Filipinos had been cleared in Kuala Lumpur before they were allowed to board the ship on the way here, hence, there was no need to conduct another PCR test.

The group who composed the first batch of 14 batches of deportees to arrive from Sabah, Malaysia, already tested negative for COVID-19, hence, there was no need for receiving government line agencies and local government officials to worry, Orchotorena said.

“During the preparation period, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Kuala Lumpur made prior arrangements not to allow anyone to board a ship if they tested positive (for COVID-19),” Orchororena said. “All the 395 underwent PCR test. Those who tested positive were not allowed to board the ship. So, when they arrive here, they are safe and healthy,” Ochotorena said in a press briefing at the port of Zamboanga City, where the 96 deportees aboard the MV Antonia of Aleson Shipping Lines were received. The rest of the deportees earlier disembarked in Bongao, Tawi Tawi on Saturday.

Fatima Caminan, regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), also saw no need to test the returning Filipinos through the PCR machine.

“Everything has been taken care of before they left Malaysia. Everyone is in good health, their documents have been processed on board so their arrival here was faster and they can go back to their respective provinces and cities in a day or two,” Caminan said.

She said buses were available for deportees who would be going to the Zamboanga peninsula, where they would be met at the borders by their respective local government units.

Those going to Manila and the Visayas will take the scheduled flights and will have to stay in their designated holding areas while flights are being arranged, she said.

Deportees going to Basilan would be picked up within a day, Caminan said.

Of the 96 returning from Sabah who arrived here via MV Antonia, only 13 are originally from here. Thirty-six came from Sulu, 16 from Basilan, eight from Zamboanga del Norte, five from Zamboanga del Sur, three from Zamboanga Sibugay and 15 from other regions.

Returning Filipinos bound for other provinces will have to leave the city immediately, Caminan said.

