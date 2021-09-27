Offshore mining project threatens environment

The offshore black sand mining project in Lingayen Gulf will threaten the livelihood in Pangasinan, according to Tugon Kabuhayan.

In a virtual briefing on Monday, the advocacy group said the planned mining project of Iron Ore, Gold and Vanadium Resources (Phils.) Inc. will impact fish production and the livelihood of fishers and aquaculture operators.

Estimated annual production from bangus (milkfish) cages alone is around 125,000 to 150,000 metric tons (MT), thus making the area one of the country’s top bangus producers.

“This project is going to endanger an actual production of 250,000 metric tons,” said Tugon Kabuhayan convenor Asis Perez.

As a result, fishing and aquaculture operators in the area could lose up to P42.5 billion in revenues.

“At a farm gate price of P110 pesos per kilo, revenue from bangus production in Pangasinan alone is at least P16.5 billion,” said Tugon Kabuhayan co-convenor Norberto Chingcuanco.

Chingcuanco also said with the production rate of 250,000 MT and farm gate price of P250,000, the revenue loss could amount to P27.5 billion.



“At retail of a P170 a kilo, that’s P42.5 billion (worth of revenue loss) of good protein with Omega-3,” he told reporters.

Questionable approval

Meanwhile, experts and stakeholders who joined the virtual briefing also questioned the project’s approval process and its possible effect on Lingayen Gulf.

Pangasinan State University’s Irene de Vera said they were surprised when they learned about a public scoping for the said project when consultations were not yet conducted at the barangay level, a prerequisite before the issuance of an environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

De Vera also questioned how the proponents were able to secure a clearance from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) when the company has not yet obtained an ECC, which is a requirement for an MGB clearance.

“An ECC is a requirement before entering a financial or technical assistance agreement with the government,” she said.

Lemnuel Aragones of the UP Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology cited the need to legislate a truly enacted and institutionalized environmental impact assessment (EIA) law.

“When we look at it, the biological environment and social environment are both going to be compromised by this project,” said Aragones.

“The EIA focuses on the biological and social environment. Any sort of mining that will extract resources… if not truly handled well particularly if its impact are not mitigated well, will not be effective on the economic and financial projections. It will be such a loss especially since the current biological environment is already providing economic gains that are already benefitting coastal communities surrounding Lingayen Gulf,” he explained.

Tugon Kabuhayan is urging the government to reconsider the offshore mining project to extract 25-million dry MT of back sand per year in Lingayen Gulf.

“We’re asking our national government to reconsider (their decision) and study the really adverse impact of this project on the livelihood of our fishers,” said Perez, former director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Tugon Kabuhayan said the sand and other raw materials where magnetite will be extracted also contains eggs, larvae and fry that are abundant in the gulf.

Covered by Financial and Technical Assistance Agreement 07-2020-IOMR 1, the project is located along the municipal waters of Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Binmaley and Dagupan City, covering a total 9,252.45 hectares.

The excavation will start 500 meters from shore seaward. The group said this is where coral reef, sea grass and soft bottom ecosystems thrive. This is also where spawning and nursery, egg and larval dispersal of economically important species occur.

Lingayen Gulf is one of the major fishing grounds in the Philippines covering 2,064 square kilometers of water, surrounded by the towns of Agoo, Alaminos, Anda, Aringay, Bani, Bauang, Binmaley, Bolinao, Caba, Dagupan, Labrador, Lingayen, Rosario, San Fabian, San Fernando (La Union), Santo Tomas, and Sual.