OFW remittances plunge to 4-yr low

Money sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in April shrank to its lowest level in four years, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data showed.

Data released by the BSP on Wednesday night showed that personal remittances — personal transfers, whether in cash or kind, and capital transfers between households — settled at $2.27 billion in the fourth month of 2020, contracting by 14.17 percent from $2.65 billion in March. The latest figure was also down by 16.1 percent from $2.71 billion a year earlier.

The amount was the lowest since January 2016, when remittances reached $2.20 billion.

The latest figure brought the tally for the first four months of the year to $10.49 billion, a 2.9-percent decline from $10.81 billion in January to April 2019.

Personal remittances from land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more dropped to $1.677 billion in April, 17.9-percent lower than $2.043 billion posted in the previous year, the BSP said.

“Similarly, remittances from sea-based workers and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year fell by 10.2 percent to $0.547 billion in April 2020 from $0.609 billion a year ago,” it added.

Cash remittances, which only count money coursed through banks, also eased by 16.2 percent to $2.04 billion in April from $2.44 billion a year earlier, also falling by 14.64 percent from $2.39 billion in March.

“The decline in cash remittances was attributed to the unexpected repatriation of some OFWs deployed in countries heavily affected by the pandemic, and temporary closure/limited operating hours of some banks and institutions from both the sending and receiving ends that provide money transfer services during the lockdown,” the Bangko Sentral explained.

For the four-month period, cash remittances plunged by 3 percent to $9.44 billion from $9.73 billion the prior year.

The central bank said “this developed as remittances of both land-based and sea-based workers fell by 3.5 percent (to $7.335 billion from $7.597 billion) and 1.3 percent (to $2.114 billion from $2.142 billion), respectively.”

Remittances from the United States were the hardest hit at 39.6 percent, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Canada, Qatar, Hong Kong and South Korea.

“The combined remittances from these countries accounted for 79.1 percent of total cash remittances,” the BSP added.

The Bangko Sentral is estimating these inflows to ease by 5 percent this year “due mainly to large repatriation of workers and major economic disruptions in host countries.”

Next year, it expects remittances to rebound by 4 percent.

Meanwhile, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said remittances likely remained relatively low in May “as many host countries remained in lockdown and also in view of the continued repatriation of tens of thousands of OFWs back to the Philippines.”

“The height of the lockdowns may have also hampered/disrupted the sending and receiving of OFW remittances through various non-digital/non-electronic channels, thereby also contributing to the reduction in OFW remittances volume/amounts,” he added.