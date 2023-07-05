OG Slipknot Vocalist To Tour The Band’s Debut Demo Album In Australia

Original Slipknot vocalist Anders Colsefini is coming down under to perform the nu-metal icons’ debut demo album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. And what’s more, Corey Taylor has given his blessing.

The masked ones’ former frontman will be heading our way this October, performing songs off the demo tape for diehard fans in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Toowoomba.

“Anders Colsefini is going to crush [these shows]” – Corey Taylor

Slipknot’s current vocalist Corey Taylor has weighed in on the announcement, giving the tour his seal of approval.

“Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know Anders Colsefini is going to crush them,” he tweeted.

And that’s not all, Colsefini will be joined at all dates by former Mushroomhead frontman Waylon Reavis, who’s heading to Australia for the first time since hitting the stage with the nu-metal band at Soundwave 2014.

Slipknot released their demo tape Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in 1996 with Colsefini on vocals, before Taylor took over frontman duties in 1997.

You can catch Colsefini’s full list of 2023 Aussie tour dates below.

Supported by Waylon Reavis

Tickets on sale now via Nu Metal Mayhem

Wednesday, 11th October – Crowbar, Sydney

Thursday, 12th October – Enigma Bar, Adelaide

Friday, 13th October – Bendigo Hotel, Melbourne

Saturday, 14th October – Mansfield Tavern, Brisbane

Sunday, 15th October – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

Monday, 16th October – Irish Club Hotel, Toowoomba

Further Reading

Slipknot Announce the Departure of Keyboardist Craig Jones, Introduce New Member

Lost Slipknot Album Potentially Coming out This Year

Knotfest Australia Review – Brutality and Belonging at Knotfest’s Down Under Debut