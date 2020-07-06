“Ogie Alcasid appeals to Congress: ‘ABS-CBN deserves another chance’”

Ogie Alcasid also shared how his successful three-decade career started with ABS-CBN.

Ogie Alcasid recalled how ABS-CBN became instrumental in his more than three decades career as he took to social media to appeal to lawmakers to grant the media giant another 25-year broadcast franchise.

Sharing how it all started for him, Ogie went on a trip down memory lane as he reminisced his early days as a budding musician and an actor.

According to Ogie, his first television appearance as a solo artist was in ABS-CBN more than thirty years ago.

“I first appeared on television as a solo artist on January 15, 1988 at the show of Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez show “Twogether.” This was an ABS-CBN show. My first TV show “Small Brothers” was with Janno Gibbs in 1991 and my first sitcom was called “Mana Mana.” Both shows aired on ABS-CBN. My first game show “Game Na Game Na” was also with ABS-CBN,” he wrote.

While he has jumped from one station to another throughout his career in the industry, Ogie said ABS-CBN made him feel welcome when he decided to return to his home network in 2017.

“Although I have been a Kapuso from the year 1995 until 2012 and a Kapatid from 1992-1994 and 2013-2016, I started my career as a Kapamilya. When I returned to Channel 2 in 2017, it really felt great to see old friends and be welcomed again,” he stated. .

He went on: “Though my stint with the network may not be as long as the others, I still share the same fear and anticipation of losing our jobs. It is a scary thought and an overwhelming feeling of deep sadness accompanies it.

Appealing to Congress, Ogie explained why ABS-CBN deserves to get another 25-year franchise — pointing out the fact that ABS-CBN has proven it did not violate the law and that the company is committed to improving itself in whatever necessary means.

“When I spoke in Congress last Monday to support ABS-CBN, I was speaking on behalf of the singers that I represent in OPM. Now as their talent, I am appealing once again to Congress to give our network a chance,” he stated.

He went on: “It has been said many times that our network does not have flaws and our leaders vow to make the necessary upgrades in the never ending pursuit of excellent service to the Filipino people. Please help us to be better by giving us another chance. ABS-CBN deserves another chance. God bless you.”