“Ogie Alcasid donates Star Wars toy collection for Angel Locsin’s fundraiser”

Ogie Alcasid shares why he is willing to let go of his toy collectibles to help raise funds for communities affected by the COVID-19 virus.

In order to help support Angel Locsin’s fundraising efforts for affected communities in this time of crisis, Ogie Alcasid shared on his Instagram account last May 22 that he is letting go of his precious toy collectibles for a good cause. The singer-actor wrote that it took him 24 years to amass the collection. Ogie shared photos of hundreds of toys, some still in their boxes, of highly coveted collections from Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and classic Japanese characters like Mazinger Z and Daimos.

On his post, Ogie wrote,

“Been collecting these for over 24 years. Time to let go of most toys so someone else may take care of them and at the same time people will be tested for Covid. Just helping an angel with her advocacy. Go @therealangellocsin”