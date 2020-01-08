“Ogie Alcasid, Ian Veneracion to stage a concert together?”

Are Ogie Alcasid and Ian Veneracion joining forces for a concert?

This was the enthusiastic question among fans of the singers, as Ogie released on Wednesday what appears to be a teaser poster showing the two Kapamilya stars, captioned, “#soon”.

“Los Bantitos: The Good, The Bad, & The Pogis”, the poster teased, along with the date March 2020.

#soon A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Jan 7, 2020 at 7:00pm PST

If the teased collaboration is indeed a concert, it will be the first time that the two artists will headline one together — although they have previously collaborated on Ian’s “Ian in Color” concert, with Ogie and his wife Regine Velasquez acting as its producers