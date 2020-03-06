“Ogie Diaz defends Kim Chiu on van shooting incident: ‘Wala namang kaaway ‘yan’”

Ogie Diaz believes Kim Chiu would never get involved in anything that might do her harm in the future.

Ogie Diaz came to Kim Chiu’s defense after netizens started speculating over the motive behind those who fired bullets at the latter’s van in a shooting incident earlier this week, March 4.

PANOORIN: Kim Chiu, emosyonal na nagkwento tungkol sa shooting incident

The radio host and entertainment columnist said that Kim—despite having being involved in various controversies in showbiz—would never do anything that might do her harm in the future.

“Feeling ko ‘yung nangyari kay Kim Chiu mistaken identity. Kasi kilala ko si Kim Chiu, wala namang kaaway ‘yan. Minsan may ex siya, hindi din naman niya inaway kahit parang may hindi kagandahang nangyari sa kanila ng ex niya,” he said.

He added: “Tapos nagkaroon din sila ng konting alitan ni Maja Salvador, hindi din naman siya nag-react.”

Diaz said he also believes that Chiu surviving the traumatic event could only mean she’s deserving of the life given to her.

“Ganu’n siya kamahal ni Lord. Ganu’n kamahal ni Lord ang mga sakay dun. Ibig sabihin talagang napakabuting tao ni Kim,” he said.

He also recalled a time when Kim offered to give him a ride while he waited for a taxi outside ABS-CBN.

“Napakabait niyan. Alam mo naging driver ko ‘yan si Kim Chiu. Kasi one time nag-aantay ako ng taxi dahil ako kay color coding. Biglang may pumara sa akin na parang magarang kotse. Sabi niya, ‘Mama Ogs, saan ka? Halika na, ako ngayon ‘yung driver mo. Hatid kita.’ Hinatid ako ni Kim,” he said.

Various celebrities have offered well-wishes to Kim Chiu – including her real-life boyfriend and Love Thy Woman co-star Xian Lim.

Kim’s home network, ABS-CBN, has also released a statement condemning the horrible incident.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Kim said: “Diyos ko, ako pa ba? Wala [akong nakasamaan ng loob]. Ang masasabi ko na lang, life is really precious. Kahit wala kang sakit, wala kang kasamaan ng loob. Kung natamaan ka ng balang iyon, siguro wala ka na.”

She added: “I am very happy and very thankful na more than 100 messages ‘yung natanggap ko. ‘Yung cellphone ko endless ‘yung tawag. Safe naman ako. Nagpapasalamat ako dahil nag-alala sila para sa akin. Sana makita na kung sino ang bumaril sa kotse ko.”