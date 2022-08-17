Ogie Diaz Flags Marcoleta Over Call to Probe ABS-CBN, TV5 Deal

Ogie Diaz Reacts to Appeal of Marcoleta to Probe ABS-CBN, TV5 Deal

Showbiz columnist and talent manager Ogie Diaz flags the call of Rodante Marcoleta to probe the ABS-CBN and TV5 deal.

The talent agent sent a tweet to the SAGIP party list representative in response to the lawmaker’s intention to probe into the affiliation between ABS-CBN and TV5. Ogie asked Marcoleta to “move-on” and not end the collaboration between the two enormous networks in his message.

The talent manager stated that I hope Marcoleta is aware that the collaboration between TV5 and ABS-CBN will result in several career opportunities. He emphasized that if the lawmaker is against it, it can be lost once more.

“Juice ko po, sir. Sumunod naman, pero ayaw nyong tanggapin. Ngayong bumili ng shares, me kuda pa din kayo. Sa panahon ngayon, kailangan ng pera ng gobyerno. Ikaw ba sasagip ng bansa, ng mawawalan ng trabaho? O ikamamatay mo pag nangyari yung ayaw mo? Move on ka na po,” he stated in his Twitter post.

The Kapamilya network would hold 34.99 percent of the voting and outstanding capital stock in TV5 after ABS-CBN announced on August 12 that they had invested in the company by purchasing 6,459,393 primary common shares. Kapamilya Network is anticipated to resurface under TV5 as a result.

However, it appears that Marcoleta, who spearheaded the opposition to ABS-CBN during their attempt to obtain a franchise, would not just concur. He claimed that ABS-CBN broke the law and needed to face consequences.

The National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease-and-desist order to the Kapamilya network in May 2020 after Congress rejected its request for a franchise renewal. One of the legislators that voted to eliminate the ABS-CBN franchise clause was Marcoleta.

