Ogie Diaz Slams People Calling Chao Yumol “Bayani” after Shooting

Talent manager and showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz slammed people who are defending Dr Chao Yumol after the shooting incident in Ateneo.

Ogie Diaz, a talent manager and vlogger, can’t help but be dismayed at the behavior of Dr. Chao-Tiao Yumol’s supporters. Yumol is a suspect in the killings of Rose Furugay, a former mayor of Lamitan, and two other people.

Around 2:55 p.m., a shooting took place. prior to the Ateneo Law School graduation ceremony, which was scheduled for Sunday on the campus of the university in Quezon City. Ateneo guard Jeneven Bandiola, executive assistant Victor George Capistrano, and Furigay were all slain in the event.

The former mayor’s daughter Hannah Furigay was last seen reportedly receiving medical care. The shooter was apprehended at Aurora Boulevard following a chase along Esteban Abada Street in the neighboring Varsity Hills Subdivision, according to Barangay Loyola Heights captain Don Hayes.

Meanwhile, Ogie referred to netizens who support Yumol as “lukaret” in a tweet. “Mga lukaret amp*t*h!” Ogie said in his tweet after reading another netizen’s opinion.

The netizen claims that people tend to treat protesters even worse than Yumol, who has seized control of the law. You may recall that Yumol received a ton of sympathy on social media because it was claimed that he was merely standing up for his convictions on the pervasive corruption in Lamitan.

Other online users believe that the doctor is also a victim of what transpired because, according to them, the government did nothing to support him while he dealt with the numerous complaints made against him by the Furugay family. Blogger Maharlika and Drei Toledo, who thought the doctor was struggling for something therefore he committed the crime, were two of those who offered assistance.

The doctor will be dealing with numerous cases in the interim, and if what he did is shown to be true, it’s probable that he won’t be able to escape prison. Three charges of murder, a failed murder charge under Section 29 of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, a violation of RA 10883, the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, and malicious mischief worth P80,000.

