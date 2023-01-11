Ogie Diaz Victimized by Scammer: “Wala na sa kalye, digital na sila!”

Ogie Diaz Vents Dismay After Allegedly Victimized by a Scammer

Talent manager and showbiz vlogger Ogie Diaz vents frustration on social media after being victimized by an alleged scammer.

Ogie chastised an online seller of auspicious feng shui charms for using the Facebook account name Ogie Diaz Vlog. Aside from the feng shui item, he also posted on the same FB page that he purchased a Japanese-made knife.

Ogie was allegedly made to feel regretful by the fraudulent online seller since he fell in love with what he bought at the mall against the online seller who offered a huge price differential for the identical thing. The phony online seller is utilizing photos of Ogie and his entire family.

The photographs were taken from his legitimate account. Ogie alleged stated in the fake photo he reposted that he feigned to cry because he loved what he purchased and laughed since he got it inexpensively from an online seller who had already used it.

Its caption to his post, “Grabe na ang holdap ngayon. Nabawasan na sa kalye, nasa digital na sila.’ Yung ka-inosentihan at ka-ignorantehan ng mga tao ang kanilang susi para makapambiktima ng mga nilalang. Ilang beses na rin akong biktima ng ilang mapagsamantalang tao, kaya yung iba sa kanila, kinuha na ng kalaban ni Lord.”

“Gusto ko lang kayong warningan na ‘wag po kayong magpapaniwala dito. Kakapal ng mukha. Pinapa-ads pa talaga. Ni-report ko na at ng mga friends ko, baka busy masyado si FB or baka nakapila pa ako.”

“Hindi po ito totoo. Hindi po legit at lalong wala po akong kinalaman sa mga kung ano-anong ibinebenta ng fake pages na ito na ginagamit ako para makapambudol. Sana, magtrabaho sila nang matino. Lumaban kaya kayo ng patas sa buhay, no? Mahirap ba yon?” said the talent manager.

