Oh Wonder Announce 2020 East Coast Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 18, 2020

London based dream pop duo Oh Wonder have today announced that they will be playing two special shows on the east coast of Australia later this year.

The duo, consisting of Anthony West and Josephine Vander Gucht, are playing intimate shows in Sydney and in Melbourne this coming August, in support of their latest album No One Else Can Wear Your Crown, which was released Friday, 7th February.

The Wear Your Crown tour will kick off at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Friday, 21st August and will then take on Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Sunday, 23rd August.

A pre-sale for the tour will open at midday on Thursday, 20th February and will stay open until 11am local time on Friday, 21st February. Following that, general sale tickets will be available from midday local time on Friday, 21st February.

Check out all important tour details below.

[embedded content]

Oh Wonder 2020 East Coast Australian Tour

Tickets on sale midday local time Friday, 21st February

Friday, 21st August

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Secret Sounds

Sunday, 23rd August

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Secret Sounds