Oil companies again hike pump prices

For the third straight week, oil companies will raise their pump prices on Tuesday, jacking up the cost of gasoline by 20 centavos per liter, as well as diesel and kerosene by 35 centavos per liter each.

Chevron Philippines, Cleanfuel, Metro Oil, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, and Unioil announced the price adjustment on Monday.

Last week, the price of gasoline increased by 45 centavos per liter, diesel by 35 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 65 centavos per liter.