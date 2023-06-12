Oil firms announce price hike starting Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — Local gasoline companies on Monday announced an upcoming hike in the prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene starting Tuesday, June 13.

In separate advisories, Caltex Philippines, Seaoil Philippines Inc, and Cleanfuel all announced an increase in the prices of gasoline — P1.20 per liter, diesel — P1.40 per liter, and kerosene — P1.30.

According to Caltex, the hike will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Seaoil will implement the hike at 6:01 a.m. and Cleanfuel at 4:01 p.m.

The said hike comes just a week after a recent rollback in fuel prices.

