Oil firms announce price hike starting Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — Local gasoline companies on Monday announced an upcoming hike in the prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene starting Tuesday, June 13.
In separate advisories, Caltex Philippines, Seaoil Philippines Inc, and Cleanfuel all announced an increase in the prices of gasoline — P1.20 per liter, diesel — P1.40 per liter, and kerosene — P1.30.
According to Caltex, the hike will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.
On the other hand, Seaoil will implement the hike at 6:01 a.m. and Cleanfuel at 4:01 p.m.
FEATURED STORIES
The said hike comes just a week after a recent rollback in fuel prices.
RELATED STORY:
Oil companies raise fuel prices anew
JPV
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.