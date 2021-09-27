Oil firms impose big-time price hike

Oil companies will raise their pump prices on Tuesday for the 5th straight week.

The cost of gasoline will go up by 55 centavos per liter, diesel by 90 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 95 centavos per liter.

Chevron Philippines, Cleanfuel, Metro Oil, Petro Gazz, Petron, Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, Total, and Unioil announced the price increase on Monday.

Last week, the cost of gasoline went up by 65 to 80 centavos per liter, diesel by 70 to 80 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 85 centavos per liter.

These resulted in the year-to-date adjustments to stand at a total net increase of P14.55 per liter for gasoline, P12.05 per liter for diesel, and P9.70 per liter for kerosene, based on the Department of Energy’s weekly monitoring.