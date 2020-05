EXPECT long lines at gasoline stations as oil firms announced a P2 per liter increase in prices effective on Tuesday.

The price of diesel will increase by P1.90 per liter, gasoline by P2 per liter, and kerosene by P1.25 per liter.

So far, firms that have announced an upward adjustment were Chevron Philippines, Flying V, Petro Gazz, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil.