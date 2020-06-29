Oil firms to hike pump prices again

OIL companies will again raise their pump prices on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive week.

The price of gasoline will increase by 70 centavos per liter, diesel by 30 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 40 centavos per liter.

Chevron Philippines, Cleanfuel, Flying V, Petro Gazz, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil announced that they will be adjusting their fuel prices on Tuesday.

Last week, oil companies increased the price of gasoline by P1.05 per liter, diesel by 85 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 30 centavos per liter.