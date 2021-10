Oil companies will again raise their pump prices on Tuesday, October 12.

The price of gasoline will go up by P1.30 per liter, diesel by P1.50 per liter, and kerosene by P1.45 per liter.

Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil announced the price adjustment on Monday.

Last week, the cost of gasoline was jacked up by P1.45 to P1.50 per liter, diesel by P2.05 to P2.10 per liter, and kerosene by P2.05 to P2.10 per liter.