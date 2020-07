OIL companies will jack up the prices of gasoline and kerosene by 65 centavos per liter and 40 centavos per liter, respectively, but will leave the cost of diesel unchanged.

Cleanfuel, Flying V, Petro Gazz, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil will adjust pump prices on Tuesday.

Last week, the cost of gasoline increased by 70 centavos per liter, diesel by 30 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 40 centavos per liter.