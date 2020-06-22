Oil firms to raise pump prices again

OIL companies will again jack up their pump prices on Tuesday for the third straight week.

The price of gasoline will increase by P1.05 per liter, diesel by 85 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 30 centavos per liter.

Cleanfuel, Flying V, Petro Gazz, Pilipinas Shell have announced that they will be adjusting their pump prices on Tuesday.

Last week, oil companies also implemented a hefty price increase, raising the cost of gasoline by P1.25 per liter, diesel by P1.10 per liter and kerosene by 75 centavos per liter.