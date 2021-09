Oil companies will again raise their pump prices on Tuesday, September 21.

The price of gasoline will increase by 60 to 80 centavos per liter, diesel by 70 to 80 centavos per liter, and kerosene by 85 centavos per liter.

Chevron Philippines, Cleanfuel, Metro Oil, Petro Gazz, Pilipinas Shell, Total, and Unioil announced Monday the upward adjustment in fuel prices.