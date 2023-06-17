Oil removal in OrIental Mindoro completed

MANILA, Philippines — Almost four months after oil tanker MT Princess Empress sank off Oriental Mindoro province and spilled most of its cargo of fuel, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Saturday that the underwater oil spill removal and recovery efforts have been completed.

But the PCG clarified that the entire oil spill containment operation had not been finished as possible new leaks from the vessel’s fuel pipes were still being monitored.

PCG spokesperson Rear Adm. Armand Balilo said that based on the final inspection conducted on Friday and the information shared with them by the salvage company contracted for the oil removal operations, all eight tanks of MT Princess Empress were empty.