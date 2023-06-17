Trending Now

Oil removal in OrIental Mindoro completed

Villagers in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro collect the oil spill from sunken MT Princess Empress using indigenous booms made of coconut husks, fishnets and jute sacks in an effort to protect their coastal resources in this photo taken on April 1, 2023. STORY:

LOCAL EFFORT | Villagers in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro collect the oil spill from sunken MT Princess Empress using indigenous booms made of coconut husks, fishnets, and jute sacks in an effort to protect their coastal resources in this photo taken on April 1, 2023.  (Photo courtesy of the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment)

MANILA, Philippines — Almost four months after oil tanker MT Princess Empress sank off Oriental Mindoro province and spilled most of its cargo of fuel, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Saturday that the underwater oil spill removal and recovery efforts have been completed.

But the PCG clarified that the entire oil spill containment operation had not been finished as possible new leaks from the vessel’s fuel pipes were still being monitored.

PCG spokesperson Rear Adm. Armand Balilo said that based on the final inspection conducted on Friday and the information shared with them by the salvage company contracted for the oil removal operations, all eight tanks of MT Princess Empress were empty.

