OKAY.com celebrates 10 years of Transforming Hong Kong’s Luxury Real Estate SectorOK.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 September 2022 – Leading real estate agency OKAY.com is celebrating a decade of transforming Hong Kong’s luxury real estate sector. Today, OKAY.com has grown into a trusted resource connecting all stakeholders in the industry, including property owners, developers, tenants, property investors, and real estate professionals, through the power of technological innovation and the industry’s top talent

Since its launch in 2011, OKAY.com has continuously extended its ability to better serve clients with the core belief that technological innovation can meaningfully enhance how an agency operates, such that it can offer agents and the clients they serve a superior experience.

Joshua Han Miller, CEO of OKAY.com, said: “Our journey started with a team of talented individuals that began building a technology platform with the vision of creating a more accurate and efficient agency that would dramatically enhance the experience for home seekers, landlords and agents alike. For a decade, I am very proud to oversee OKAY.com’s growth from its inception to becoming the leading luxury real estate company in Hong Kong. We will continue to be unwavering in our commitment to raise the level of professionalism in the industry and to offer clients a more informed, intelligent, seamless experience and representation.”

Three major value propositions speak to the core of OKAY.com’s service offerings:

Technological Innovation

The absence of physical stores allows OKAY.com to put significant focus on digital transformation. The cornerstone is a proprietary, cutting-edge mobile platform that enables agents to send clients properties faster and with greater efficiency. Technology is also used extensively to increase operational efficiency and synthesize market data.

People and Service

With real-time data analytics on hand, agents offer clients deeper insights and services throughout Hong Kong territory. Clients are not beholden to working with district specialists, and instead receive data-backed advisory based on their needs in a one-to-one client/agent relationship that can service them wherever their search takes them. The end result is that clients can work with agents that are 100% aligned with their interests in a manner that saves time and leads to exceptional client satisfaction. The average client survey rates their experience a 9/10.

Award-Winning Website:

A core value of providing transparency to clients is manifest through their award-winning website, which serves over 1 million unique visitors a year in Hong Kong alone. All listings are verified and updated within 90 days. This stands in contrast to sites where outdated listings and prices, or duplicate listings, hinder the client experience and may lead clients to draw misinformed conclusions on what’s available or what current market trends are.

Early in the company’s inception, OKAY.com was recognized for its tech-centric business model and forward-thinking innovations. In 2014, the company was a Red Herring Asia Top 100 Winner and Top 100 Global Finalist. Widely regarded as one of the tech industry’s most prestigious awards, the Red Herring list seeks to identify the most promising global start-ups, with past winners including Twitter, Facebook ,Skype and YouTube. The company has since evolved to become a market leader in Hong Kong’s luxury market. In 2021, OKAY.com became a Founding Member of the newly formed Forbes Global Properties, a top-tier, curated marketplace for the luxury and ultra-luxury real estate markets worldwide. As an extension of the Forbes brand, membership is only offered to agencies whose reputation, service delivery and strength in luxury can meet the highest standards of the brand.

“We’ve crossed a number of exciting milestones in our first ten years, all driven by a vision of how technology can empower the industry’s best talent to solve clients’ needs,” said Jordan Han Miller, Managing Director of OKAY.com. “The next 10 years hold incredible promise for us to continue in that journey in the luxury market through ongoing innovations, data analytics, and most importantly, providing clients with unparalleled service from agents backed by our platform.”

