Okta Customer Identity Cloud Powers Secure and Trusted Digital Identity with Singpassokta new logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 April 2023 – Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced their integration with Singapore’s national digital identification service, Singpass, which started in 2022. Okta customers that are approved by Singpass can now easily integrate Singpass QR Login with the Universal Login feature in Okta Customer Identity Cloud (powered by Auth0 technology). The integration allows Singpass users to access a broad set of business and government services with the same convenient and passwordless experience.

Singpass is an identity provider managed by the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech). Citizens have a unique ID they can use to sign in to government services, and the technology has been extended to the private sector, subject to Singpass’ approval of the use case, over the last few years as well. Many organisations have now successfully integrated Okta with Singpass, including NTUC Enterprise, a Singaporean group of social enterprises.

“As an organization that has tested the Singpass solution with millions of users over the past year, we are delighted to report positive outcomes, in particular, improved user experience and increased customer satisfaction,” said Winson Lim, Head of Digital Product Development at NE Digital, the data, digital, and technology organisation that drives digital transformation for NTUC Social Enterprises. “The solution’s robust security features also give us greater assurance that we are interacting with authentic parties.”

“We are honoured to have worked with GovTech on this powerful integration. Now Okta customers can conveniently plug into a secure digital experience with Singpass QR Login,” said Richard Marr, General Manager for Digital Native Business (DNB) at Okta.

“The integration with Singpass expands Okta’s authentication network and will no doubt help organisations to securely address their biggest digital challenges while enabling them to continue to innovate,” said Ben Goodman, SVP and General Manager of Asia Pacific at Okta.

