Okta Introduces Okta Customer Identity Cloud to Help Businesses Grow User Bases Without Compromising SecurityLogo-Okta-Blue-RGB.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 November 2022 – Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today at Oktane22, unveiled Okta Customer Identity Cloud, an easy-to-implement and customizable customer identity solution that helps organizations resolve the tension between security, privacy, and user experience for their customers. Two differentiated use cases for Consumer Apps and SaaS Apps, and several product innovations for modern app builders make it possible to accelerate growth with a better user experience, reduced risk, and greater developer productivity. Okta Customer Identity Cloud is Auth0 technology, and reinforces Okta’s commitment to free everyone to safely access any technology, so customers can focus on innovation.

It’s been more than a decade since tech investor Marc Andreesen wrote that “software is eating the world.” Now digital business is just business. The Covid-19 pandemic only accelerated this trend, forcing companies in every industry to move their applications to the cloud and deliver services online. Today, new app downloads have reached 230 billion and the average organization deploys 89 apps, with as many as 187 apps for larger companies. The next big challenge is allowing people to securely move between technologies with fewer passwords while easing the integration burden on developers. All of this is underpinned by a customer identity solution that is easy to implement and extend for any digital experience.

“Every digital experience starts with customer identity, whether you’re in the public sector, or selling pizza,” said Eugenio Pace, President of Customer Identity at Okta. “Conventional wisdom tells us that you can make an application super secure, but very inconvenient to use. Or you can make it super convenient, but at the cost of security or privacy. This is a false choice. Okta’s Customer Identity Cloud, powered by Auth0, makes it possible to improve the overall experience and keep customers secure at the same time, all while enabling app builders to focus on what is most important–innovating for their customers.”

“At TripActions, we’re building the best all-in-one travel, corporate card, and expense management solution that has revolutionized business travel,” said Kim Huffman, Chief Information Officer at TripActions. “Okta’s Customer Identity Cloud has been critical to our success as we continue to scale and grow globally. It enables an easy, frictionless, and secure experience that’s vital to our customers.”

Two differentiated use cases for Customer Identity Cloud and product innovations announced today include:

Identity as Your Digital Front Door With Consumer Apps

The Okta Customer Identity Cloud for Consumer Apps helps any organization streamline registration and login across any device, stack, or platform, for higher customer acquisition and retention, a better experience, and a fuller view of users. From social login and progressive profiling, to advanced security features like Adaptive Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), digital teams have everything they need to increase revenue through new and repeat customers, without added security risk. New capabilities being added to Consumer Apps by the end of Q2 2023 include:



Passkeys support: Passkeys are a replacement for passwords that make it faster and easier for users to sign into apps and websites on any device. App builders can turn on passkeys using a toggle in our dashboard, without touching their code.

Highly Regulated Identity: Highly Regulated Identity is a new toolset that allows customers to safeguard riskier transactions with extra security and policy control.

Security Center: Security Center leverages Okta’s vast threat insights from billions of authentications to create a single pane of glass for security teams to monitor in real-time, detect, and respond to any suspicious activity.

Find more details about the new capabilities for Consumer Apps on our blog.

Business Customer Identity, Simplified with SaaS Apps

The Okta Customer Identity Cloud for SaaS Apps helps companies get enterprise-ready, onboard new users, and manage authentication across business customers, without diverting development resources away from their core product. With Enterprise Federation, directory synchronization, delegated administration, provisioning, custom branding and security policies, and more out-of-the-box capabilities, Okta handles identity so SaaS companies can focus on growing their business. Enhancements now generally available for SaaS Apps include:



Okta Workforce Enterprise Connection: Okta Workforce Enterprise Connection makes it easy for SaaS app builders to offer out-of-the-box integrations to Okta Workforce Identity Cloud, providing end-users with a seamless and trustworthy login experience. This enterprise connection is included on all Enterprise and B2B self-service plans for no additional charge, and now easier to discover and configure for SaaS Apps use cases.

Organizations: Organizations enables SaaS companies to manage and model identity for business customers as organizations, and configure custom, organization-based branding and policies. New support for up to two million organizations per tenant, two million members per organization, and improved search capabilities are available now.

Learn more about our purpose-built use case for SaaS Apps on our blog.

Availability

Okta Customer Identity Cloud including the new use cases for Consumer Apps and SaaS Apps is available today at okta.com/customer-identity/. For SaaS Apps, enhancements for the Okta Workforce Enterprise Connection and Organizations are available today for Enterprise and B2B self-service customers. New capabilities for Consumer Apps will be available by the end of Q2 2023, with support for Highly Regulated Identity as an Enterprise Add-on.

Any unreleased products, features, or functionality referenced in this release that are not currently available, may not be delivered on time or at all. Product roadmaps do not represent a commitment, obligation, or promise to deliver any product, feature, or functionality, and customers should not rely on them to make purchase decisions.

Watch all of Okta’s product announcements at Oktane22.com.

Hashtag: #Okta

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.