Olay partners with Shopee to accelerate e-commerce growth in Southeast Asia with Adult Fearlessly campaign targeting millennials

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Empowering women with the confidence to navigate adulthood, P&G-owned skincare brand Olay partners with Shopee, one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, to launch Adult Fearlessly campaign. The campaign seeks to reach and engage with digital natives in Southeast Asia, empowering millennial women to #adultfearlessly and overcome the perceived challenges of ‘adulting’ and invest in quality products catered to their skincare needs. The refreshed brand campaign will be held exclusively on Shopee and rolled out in phases across six markets including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.



Shankar Viswanathan, Senior Vice President – P&G Market Operations – Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and E-Commerce – Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa with Ian Ho, Shopee Regional Managing Director

This second collaboration between Olay and Shopee builds on the previous success of Olay’s regional campaign which launched several products, including a limited edition Summer pack of the Olay Power Duo in Vietnam. The regional campaign surpassed targets by almost double due to Olay and Shopee’s hyper localised marketing strategy, enabling them to reach the right audiences. Adult Fearlessly aims to ramp up Olay’s growth momentum on e-commerce with a digital-led campaign leveraging Shopee’s marketing tools and core engagement features, such as Shopee Live stream and Shopee Games.

A study on over 16,000 consumers across Asia-Pacific revealed that 58% of millennial consumers are more influenced by online brand videos when choosing brands, including decisions about beauty and skincare needs[1]. As such, Olay teamed up with Shopee to conceptualise and co-create content, such as the campaign hero video, “Fearless with your choices”, to capture the attention of millennial female consumers.

“We want to focus on how our consumers are integrating their lifestyle with their skin needs,” said Lucy Moran, Olay and Personal Care Senior eCommerce Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

“As one of the top facial skincare brands in the world, we are continually innovating and advancing the way we connect with our consumers. With e-commerce driving a major shift from offline to online sales, there is potential to achieve further growth in this segment. Riding on this momentum to broaden our reach in Southeast Asia, we are partnering with Shopee once again to bring more engaging and convenient experiences online, where consumers are able to access Olay products– all at the click of a button,” she adds.

Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director of Shopee said, “The Health & Beauty category is one of the top-performing on Shopee, and the new normal has driven even more consumers to browse and buy skincare products online. We are proud to be able to support Olay in their e-commerce growth through this campaign. Our shared consumer insights and widening base of millennial users have enabled a hyperlocal strategy for Olay to deliver the best online shopping experience. We are confident in supporting Olay to achieve another successful campaign with us.”

The Adult Fearlessly campaign is brought to life in the “Fearless with your choices” video, which strives to shift the mindsets of millennials as they confront their fears of turning 30. Olay seeks to inspire women by highlighting the positive aspects of this journey. With personal and financial independence that comes with age, women can make choices fearlessly, and invest in skincare products that are of good quality and value to make ‘adulting’ easier.

Watch the video here .

The Olay Adult Fearlessly campaign will run from Oct 12-14. Find out more here.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. It was launched in 7 markets in 2015 to connect consumers, sellers, and businesses in the region. Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product assortment, supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201005/2939401-1?lang=0