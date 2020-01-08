Old Mates Ozzy Osbourne And Elton John Are Working On New Music Together

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 8, 2020

Here’s a collab we didn’t quite see coming – Prince of Darkness himself Ozzy Osbourne and Sir Elton John are apparently working on music together.

On her show The Talk earlier this week, Sharon Osbourne mapped out what Ozzy had planned for the year ahead.

“A lot of good things. Wellness. To get back with his band, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans,” said Osbourne on the show.

“And yes, there’s new music and its great, and he’s got all his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton [John]. There is so much good stuff.”

2019 was pretty rough on Oz, forced to cancel a slew of performances and tours due to health issues – including a headline slot at last year’s Download Festival.

Things seem to have improved, though, and Ozzy has a new solo record – his first in 10 years – titled Ordinary Man due out next month. A number of special guests have been confirmed for the album, including Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses fame along with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

In November, Osbourne shared a pair of singles, ‘Under the Graveyard’ and ‘Straight To Hell’. Earlier that year, he appeared on Post Malone’s third album Hollywood’s Bleeding, teaming up with Post along with Travis Scott on the track ‘Take What You Want’.