Old model jeepneys allowed to operate in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Saturday said that old jeepneys are allowed to operate in areas placed under general community quarantine (GCQ).

However, DOTr Undersecretary for Administrative Services Artemio Tuazon Jr. clarified that old jeepneys will only be allowed back on the road if there are no of modernized jeepneys in a particular area.

“Actually sa totoo, pwede rin po sila mag-operate pag nakita po na may kakulangan sa public transport sa lugar na pinago-operate ng ating mga modernized jeeps,” Tuazon said in an interview over radio station DZBB.

(Actually in truth, they can operate if we see that there is a lack of transportation in public transport in places where modern jeepneys operate.)

Tuazon added that old jeepneys will be checked based on their “road worthiness” before being allowed to operate.

“Yung mga medyo mausok at hindi na po maayos ang lagay ng sasakyan ay hindi po papayagan,” Tuazon said. “Kailangan po makita yung road-worthiness po nila.”

(Those that emit smoke and are not in good condition will not be allowed to operate. We need to look into their roadworthiness.)

The DOTr executive earlier said that old jeepneys will not be allowed to operate, clarifying what Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said that jeepneys are not allowed to go back on the road in GCQ areas.

Partial operations of public transportation in GCQ areas have been allowed by the government, provided that a “one-meter distance between passengers” or social distancing would be followed.

