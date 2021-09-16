Olivarez, Golez clans in Paranaque renew political ties for 2022 elections

THE Olivarez and Golez clans of Paranaque City have renewed their political alliances in preparation for the upcoming 2022 elections.

Paranaque 1st District Rep. Eric Olivarez on Thursday formally announced his bid to succeed elder brother Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who is on his last term as the city’s chief executive.

The elder Olivarez will seek a congressional seat in the city’s first district under the PDP-Laban faction of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

The Olivarez brothers have been allies of President Duterte since 2016. Their father, Pablo Olivarez, served as city mayor from 1982 to 1985.

Eric’s running mate will be Guada Golez, sister of incumbent Vice Mayor Rico Golez, who is reportedly running for councilor in the second district.

“The Olivarez-Golez alliance, which started in the 2013 elections, will remain intact,” according to the mayor, who is reportedly running unopposed as first district representative.

Eric, chairman of the House of Representatives’ committee on government enterprises and privatization, served as councilor for six years before he was elected congressman in 2013.



District 2 Rep. Gus Tambunting, also an ally and partymate of the Olivarez brothers, will seek reelection.

The young Olivarez, a professor at De La Salle University-Taft, graduated majoring in History and Political Science, a master of Science in Educational Management and a doctor of Educational Management, all at DLSU.

Olivarez, a lawn tennis varsity player, also graduated nursing course at the California State University of Los Angeles, California. He is also vice president for academics and services of the Olivarez College in Paranaque.