Olivarez helps the most vulnerable communities

Shown above is Mayor Edwin Olivarez as he leads the distribution of rice and grocery items to families affected by the enhanced community quarantine. Joining him are Rep. Eric Olivarez together with (at right) Brgy. Sto Nino chairman Johnny Co and PIO Chief Mar Jimenez.

MAYOR Edwin Olivarez leads the city’s frontline workers in the distribution of bags full of rice and grocery items to families affected by the enhanced community quarantine at Brgy. Sto Nino on March 21 in Parañaque City.

Earlier, Olivarez called on the residents to just stay home and observe social distancing as the food and other relief items will be delivered right to their doorsteps on a house-to-house basis. The call was in line with the national government’s containment efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in the communities as the said disease leaps from one person to another during close contact. Reports said the city government also simultaneously distributed food assistance to the most affected residents of barangays (villages) in district 1 and district 2.

Olivarez has ordered the repacking of food supplies worth P20 million following the announcement of total lockdown on March 17as target beneficiaries, particularly the poor and displaced worker, will most likely absorb the brunt of quarantine procedure.

According to Mar Jimenez, PIO chief, the concern only shows the city government is indeed acting as fast as possible to provide the basic needs of the most vulnerable sector who will lose their livelihoods from the sweeping community quarantine measures.