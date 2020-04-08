Oliver Tree drops new single ‘Let Me Down’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 8, 2020

Oliver Tree announced his ‘retirement’ just a few days ago, but the creative bug has apparently bitten him hard as he has already returned with new single ‘Let Me Down’.

The single was produced by Tree in collaboration with fellow producer Whethan, and was written following the cancellation of Tree’s album release.

“Cancelling the release was devastating after working on this album for five years,” Tree said in a press statement.

“Even though it was completely out of my control, I felt like I let a lot of people down so I made them this song as an apology. Even if I can’t drop the album, I still want my fans to know I care about them. This week I decided to film a DIY music video in my buddy’s warehouse with the help of some close friends and family. To anyone who feels let down or hurt, I ask for your forgiveness…”

Tree was last in the country for St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival earlier this year, and will be making his return in October for Splendour In The Grass after the festival was postponed due to the coronavrius outbreak.

Watch the video for ‘Let Me Down’ below.