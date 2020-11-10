“Olivia Lamasan on ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’ cast: ‘Yung essence ng characters, kuhang-kuha nila’”

This is what Olivia Lamasan has to say about the cast of ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding.’

ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan was all praises for the cast of the upcoming movie Four Sisters Before the Wedding.

The movie is the prequel to the 2013 hit movie Four Sisters and a Wedding, which starred Bea Alonzo (Bobbie), Angel Locsin (Alex), Toni Gonzaga (Teddie), and Shaina Magdayao (Gabbie).

The prequel is set 10 years before the commencement of the story of the original movie.

Alexa Ilacad (Bobbie), Gillian Vicencio (Alex), Charlie Dizon (Teddie), and Belle Mariano (Gabbie) are set to headline the prequel.

“Nakakatuwa kasi ‘yung essence ng characters, kuhang-kuha nila. ‘Pag napapanood ko ‘yung rushes, natutuwa ako sa kanila,” Lamasan said in a report by ABS-CBN News.

The ABS-CBN Films executive relayed that Alexa was really a revelation in the film.

“Ako, it’s a surprise to me when I saw Alexa. Tuwang-tuwa ako kasi she’s portraying the role of Bea Alonzo. Hindi ko inakala na kaya niya,” she said.

Olivia expressed her excitement for the Filipinos to see the movie.

“Excited akong makita niyo ‘yung pelikula, kasi ‘yung essence ng characters nakuha nila,” she stated.

She also commended the movie’s director Mae Cruz for her great work.

READ: Shooting for ‘Four Sisters and a Wedding’ prequel wraps up

“Kudos to the director, Mae Cruz, for this,” Lamasan remarked.

Lamasan also announced that Jameson Blake, Jeremiah Lisbo, and Joao Costancia will be part of the movie.

The shooting of the movie started in October.

The release date for Four Sisters Before the Wedding has yet to be revealed.