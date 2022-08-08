Olivia Newton-John, Australian Music And Screen Icon, Dies Aged 73

Renowned Australian musician, actress, and environmentalist Olivia Newton-John has passed away at the age of 73. News of her death broke this morning, with a statement written by husband John Easterling posted on her social media accounts noting that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California”.

Easterling’s statement also named Newton-John as “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years”, having shared her journey with breast cancer for 30 years. Newton-John had previously discussed her health battles at length, noting in 2017 that her most recent bout with cancer had seen it categorised as stage IV.

The family of Olivia Newton-John have issued a statement on her passing:

Olivia Newton-John was born in Cambridge, England in 1948, moving to Australia in 1954 at the age of six. In 1965, she experienced her first brush with fame after winning the Johnny O’Keefe-hosted talent show, Sing, Sing, Sing.

Working with songwriter Pat Carroll, the pair travelled to the UK, where Newton-John would release her debut single, ‘Till You Say You’ll Be Mine’ in 1968. She released her debut album in 1971, with fourth album Have You Never Been Mellow reaching #1 in the US, and kickstarting a long-lasting international career, with eight of her singles topping the US Adult Contemporary charts over the next three years.

In 1978, Newton-John landed her most iconic film role, performing the role of Sandy Olsson alongside John Travolta in the film adaptation of Grease, with the movie swiftly becoming a massive success. Her acting career continued soon after, with 1980’s Xanadu serving as her last large-scale screen success.

Newton-John maintained her acting and musical career in the ensuing decades, with her final album – her Friends For Christmas duet with John Farnham – arriving in 2016. In 1979, she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 1981. Two decades later, she was also inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame for her contributions to Australian music.

Alongside her creative efforts, she curated a legacy as a notable animal rights activist and environmentalist, with her work seeing her named as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations’ Environment Program in 1990.

