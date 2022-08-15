Olivia Newton-John Returns to Top Five on the ARIA Albums Chart

Olivia Newton-John has returned to the top five on the ARIA Albums Chart following the singer, actress and icon’s death last week. When chart details was posted last Friday (12th August), ONJ’s greatest hits compilation Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits had taken the number five position on the overall albums chart.

On the Australian albums chart, meanwhile, Hopelessly Devoted – which was released in 2018 and features the likes of ‘Physical’, ‘Xanadu’, ‘I Honestly Love You’, ‘If Not for You’ and more – claimed the top slot. The soundtrack to Grease, meanwhile, made a return to the album chart as well, coming in at number eight.

Hopelessly Devoted: The Hits Landed at #1 on the Australian Albums Chart

A tribute to Olivia Newton-John this week with ‘Hopelessy Devoted: The Hits’ landing a #1 position on the Australian Albums Chart and #5 on the ARIA Albums Chart 🤍#OliviaNewtonJohn #ARIA #HallofFame #ARIAChart pic.twitter.com/KutqMwLviT — ARIA (@ARIA_Official) August 12, 2022

Newton-John – who was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2002 – passed away at her ranch in Southern California last Monday. Aged 73, news of her death prompted an outpouring of tributes from around the world. “You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible,” her Grease co-star John Travolta wrote on Instagram.

Kylie Minogue, meanwhile, wrote: “Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Elsewhere on the ARIA Albums Chart, Yolŋu surf-rockers King Stingray made their debut on the chart with their self-titled debut album, which landed at number six overall and coming in second on the Australian chart. Beyoncé‘s Renaissance is currently sitting at the top of the albums chart, with Eminem, Harry Styles and The Weeknd following.

