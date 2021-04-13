Olivia Rodrigo Announces Debut Album ‘SOUR’

It’s been just over three months since the release of Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut single ‘Drivers License’, and now she’s ready to completely capitalise on her success with the announcment of her debut album SOUR.

SOUR was initially teased upon the release of Rodrigo’s follow-up single ‘Deja Vu’, which was released earlier this month.

Rodrigo has also enjoyed more record-breaking success this week, as ‘Deja Vu’ debuted in the top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100 at #8, with ‘Drivers License’ still sitting pretty at #5. This achievement makes Olivia Rodrigo the only artist in history to have both of their first two ‘proper’ singles debut in the top 10.

‘Drivers License’ debuted at #1 on the charts after its almost instant viral success, making Rodrigo just one of a handful of artists to debut at the top spot with their debut single.

SOUR is due out on Friday, 21st May. View the album art, tracklist and video for ‘Deja Vu’ below.

[embedded content]

SOUR album artwork:

SOUR tracklist: