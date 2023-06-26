Olivia Rodrigo Announces Second Album, ‘Guts’

Olivia Rodrigo will release her highly anticipated second album on Friday, 8th September through Geffen Records. It’s titled Guts, and the first single ‘Vampire’ will be out this Friday, 30th June.

‘Vampire’ will be the first piece of new music from Rodrigo since she released her debut album Sour in early 2021. It was a massive commercial success, launching singles like ‘drivers license’, ‘good 4 u’, and ‘Deja Vu’. Rodrigo ended up snagging three Grammy Awards for the album, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best New Artist.

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘good 4 u’

[embedded content]

Rodrigo once again teamed up with producer Dan Nigro for the record, and in a statement said the album is all about “growing pains”.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo shared. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully, the album reflects that.”

While hugely successful, it was a bit of a rocky road for Sour. Rodrigo ended up having to add numerous songwriting to the album after it was released, including Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, St Vincent, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro. This was thanks to a large number of interpolations across the record: ‘deja vu’ used of Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’, while the chorus of ‘good 4 u’ followed the melody of Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’.

