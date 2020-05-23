Olongapo City allows back riders for motorcycles

SAN ANTONIO, ZAMBALES –– Motorcycle back riders are now allowed in Olongapo City provided that they belong to the driver’s immediate family.

Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. has issued an executive order this week to allow motorcycle riders to have one back rider, who has been granted an “Angkas” card by his/her office.

Paulino said they have agreed to redefine the scope of the public transport protocols of the Department of Transportation after seeing the needs of the public.

Under the original policy, motorcycle riders are prohibited from having back riders even in areas under general community quarantine, which is the status of the city.

But in Paulino’s executive order, two members of a household could apply for an Angkas card each, but the designated motorcycle driver should only accommodate one backrider at a time.

It applies only to a work-related activity or access to essential needs such as food, medicine, and medical services.

