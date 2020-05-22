Olongapo cops nab wanted person, 2 drug suspects

OLONGAPO CITY –– Police here on Thursday arrested three people during separate anti-criminality operations.

Among them is Crizaldy Cordova, who has a standing warrant of arrest for charges that include statutory rape by sexual assault and lascivious conduct about Republic Act 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuses, Exploitation and Discrimination Act).

Aside from Cordova, two drug suspects identified as Jun-Jun Daduya and Bryan Basa were also arrested in Barangay Sta. Rita during a buy-bust operation.

Police seized four plastic sachets of “shabu” (crystal meth) from the two drug suspects, who were charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

