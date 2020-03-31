Olongapo puts up more ‘talipapa’ to keep people at villages

OLONGAPO CITY –– Small wet markets or ‘talipapa’ have been put up in 17 villages of this city to decongest the public markets and prevent the possible spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. said a ‘talipapa’ in each village would prevent residents from leaving their barangays during the Luzon-wide lockdown that requires everyone to stay indoors until April 12.

Paulino said people still end up creating crowds when everyone buys food at the Olongapo City and the West Bajac-bajac public markets.

Last week, Paulino tightened Olongapo’s quarantine, which prevents people from entering or exiting the city boundaries, after the city recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Saturday (March 28). A 75-year-old man who traveled recently to Manila was tested positive of the virus.

As of Monday, the city has 45 patients under investigation and 403 persons under monitoring.

