Olongapo village officials probed for SAP extortion

OLONGAPO CITY –– Two officials of Barangay New Cabalan here are under investigation for extortion during the distribution there of cash aid under the social amelioration program (SAP).

The police arrested Barangay Tanod (village watchman) team leader, Marcialo Mendoza, 41, on Monday (May 11) following an entrapment operation at the Barangay Hall, after a resident accused him of soliciting P3,000 to make the complainant qualified as a SAP beneficiary.

New Cabalan chairman Delbert Muega was also implicated during the police operation.

Muega and Mendoza will face charges for graft. Muega will also be charged for robbery and extortion.

