Olymp Trade and Ronaldinho launch a joint charity campaign2 row Olymp Trade logo.jpg

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES – Media OutReach – 13 February 2023 – International trading platform Olymp Trade and its ambassador — the world-famous football star Ronaldinho — are launching a charity campaign. The event Team up for Change gives everyone a chance to make somebody’s dream come true.

This marathon of good deeds will be running from Feb. 6 to 26 on social media channels. It provides Olymp Traders the opportunity to help an organization, a place or a person. Two million Olymp Trade followers mean 2 million ideas of how to make the world a better place. Participants can create a post on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Telegram sharing the story of their chosen beneficiary, why helping them is important, and how it could be done.

Three finalists will be selected by the broker together with Ronaldinho. Olymp Trade will then fulfill the participants’ wishes. For example, if a trader’s favorite cafe is going through rough times, or the only animal shelter in a town is about to close — that can all be fixed. What matters is a sincere desire to help. Olymp Trade will take care of the rest. More detailed info can be found on the official Facebook page.

The last few years haven’t been easy for most. Economic crises and the pandemic have affected families and businesses across the globe. The Olymp Trade team and Ronaldinho saw how much the trading community wants to change the world for the better — which is where the idea for Team up for Change came from.

Throughout its history, Olymp Trade has been supporting local communities and charitable initiatives. This campaign reflects the company’s mission: Letting people achieve their financial goals through communication, cooperation and mutual help.

In October 2022, Olymp Trade celebrated its eighth anniversary. Over the years, it has gained a diverse audience of 88 million users who rely on the international broker to guide them to financial freedom. Supporting 14 languages and providing educational resources for beginners, the platform is one of the most accessible in the world.

Olymp Trade is inviting its users to team up for change. The season of miracles begins now.

Hashtag: #OlympTrade #Ronaldinho

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.