Olymp Trade launches its Football Festival2 row Olymp Trade logo.jpg

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 – Olymp Trade — an online international trading platform — has launched a new multilayered event to get on the same wavelength as millions of football and trading fans worldwide. The event, called Olymp Trade Football Festival, celebrates the world’s biggest football cup and gives everyone a chance to get closer to reaching their financial goals.

The Football Festival will be held on the platform from November 14 to December 20. During this time, Olymp Trade’s users will be able to participate in Ronaldinho’s Trading Cup, the Chalice of Glory, and other activities with gifts and prizes.

Chalice of Glory



The Chalice of Glory campaign is an exclusive gift for Olymp Traders located in Latin America.

Between November 25 and 27, they can enjoy free drinks at various participating bars in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Bogotá, Medellín, or Buenos Aires.

All that’s needed is to make a profitable trade on the platform, take a screenshot of it, and share it on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram while tagging Olymp Trade’s account. A special Bar Bot on Telegram will help users find a participating bar in their city and claim a drink from Olymp Trade.

Find the detailed info on this campaign here.

Get ready



The highlights mentioned above are just a few activities within Olymp Trade’s Football Festival. There is a lot more to come, including social media contests and prize draws, limited-edition merchandise, Battle Rooms, League Cards, football-themed products on the platform and other innovations.

Olymp Trade, a platform with about 88 million users, is available in 14 languages including Spanish and Portuguese. Its diverse community is united by the idea of financial freedom made possible through trading.

To become part of the Olymp Trade Football Festival, jump onto the platform and join the celebration.

