Olympic medalists conferred Senate Medal of Excellence

THE four medalists in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were the first recipients of the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence.

Gold medalist weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, silver medalists boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, and bronze medalist boxer Eumir Marcial trooped to the Senate on Monday to personally receive their medals.

Each of them received a plaque and some cash incentives after the senators decided to contribute P100,000 each.

They collected P2 million – P1 million of which went to Diaz. Petecio and Paalam got P500,000 each while Marcial received P400,000.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto 3rd, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, and Senators Pilar Juliana Cayetano, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Christopher “Bong” Go, Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Ramon “Bong” Revilla, and Emmanuel Joel Villanueva gave separate speeches honoring the Olympians.

Zubiri lauded the “super outstanding individuals” for bringing honor and pride to the.

Hontiveros praised the athletes’ “tenacity and fortitude in pursuing the greatest honor an athlete can give their country are unmatched.”



“You show us, Ms. Nesthy and Ms. Hidilyn, that girls with dreams become women with vision,” she said.

“The Philippines’ remarkable performance in this Olympics makes one thing clear: with consistent and continuous support for our athletes, our future is bright,” she added.