Ombudsman expands probe to include alleged PPE overpricing

OMBUDSMAN Samuel Martires issued a memorandum expanding the Office of the Ombudsman’s investigation to include allegations relative to the overpricing of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

Martires said this on Thursday during the budget deliberations conducted by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations.

Martires said that he issued a memorandum “expanding the investigation of the investigation team to include the allegations relative to overpricing of PPEs and other Covid-related supplies and equipment”.

The memorandum was dated Aug. 12, 2021.

Under the memorandum, the investigation was also expanded to include “allegations relative to the non-use of some medical supplies and equipment” and “the allegations…with respect to the expired medicines”.

He said last year that he ordered the creation of teams for the conduct of fact-finding investigation on the, among others, supposedly delayed procurement of PPEs and supposed “[i]naction in the release and processing of benefits and financial assistance of ‘fallen’ and infected medical frontliners”.