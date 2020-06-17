Ombudsman probes Duque, DoH Covid response

OMBUDSMAN Samuel Martires ordered the creation of two more teams to investigate Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd and the “alleged irregularities and anomalies” in connection with the Department of Health’s (DoH’s) response during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Martires’ directive came after the evaluation initial reports and on the recommendation of Assistant Ombudsmen Caesar Asuncion, Joselito Fangon, and Jose Balmeo Jr. to look into the purchase of 100,000 test kits by the DoH and on news reports about the use of invented test kits from the University of the Philippines.

“I directed the creation of two more investigating teams who will jointly investigate alleged irregularities and anomalies committed by DoH officials and employees, including Health Secretary Francisco Duque [3rd], in relation to the response of the DoH during this pandemic…”, Martires said.

A team was created before the March 15 enhanced community quarantine.

The investigation will be centered on the supposedly “[d]elayed” procurement of personal protective equipment, “and other medical gears necessary for the protection of healthcare workers;” the “alleged lapses and irregularities that led to the death of medical workers and the rising number of deaths and infected medical frontliners;” supposed “[i]naction in the release and processing of benefits and financial assistance of ‘fallen’ and infected medical frontliners;” and the supposed “confusing and delayed reporting of Covid[-19-]related deaths and confirmed cases.”