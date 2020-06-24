Ombudsman probes of Duque and 30th SEA Games: Brothers in distress

First word

I AM interested to see what Ombudsman Samuel Martires will do with his office’s investigation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd and the Department of Health, following President Duterte’s declaration that “all my people are clean.”

Will he promptly fold the investigation, in much the same way that last December he suddenly called off his office’s investigation of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano on their organization and management of the 30th Southeast Asian Games?

The question is important because it implicates the nature of the Ombudsman’s independence, his powers of investigation, and our prospects of success in fighting graft.

The Office of the Ombudsman was created constitutionally in Article XI, Section 5: “There is hereby created the independent Office of the Ombudsman, composed of the Ombudsman, to be known as Tanodbayan, one overall deputy and at least one deputy each for Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.”

The nature of the office is described as follows: “The Ombudsman and his deputies, as protectors of the people, shall act promptly on complaints filed in any form or manner against public officials or employees of the government, or any subdivision, agency or instrumentality thereof, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, and shall, in appropriate cases, notify the complainants on the action taken and the result thereof.”

The power of the Ombudsman to investigate is very broad, especially because it was expanded by Republic Act 6770 or the “Ombudsman Act of 1989.”

What does the “independence” of the Ombudsman mean?

According to Fr. Joaquin Bernas, SJ in his book, The Living Constitution (Ateneo de Manila University Press, 2003), it simply means this: “To assure the independence of the Ombudsman, he is made removable only by impeachment.”

The Ombudsman’s office is part of the executive branch of government. He is appointed by the president to a fixed term of seven years.

From the provisions of the Constitution and the Ombudsman Act of 1989, it may be seen that the office, if given to the right person, can be an effective instrument for checking corruption in government.

There is no need for the creation of a national anti-corruption commission such as what President Joseph Estrada tried to do by executive order.

Similarly, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission appears superfluous in light of the Constitution and public statute.

‘My people are clean’

But now, our Ombudsman serves under a chief executive and boss who declares outright: “My people are clean.”

On Monday, President Duterte resolutely stood by Health Secretary Duque and other officials of the Department of Health (DoH), who are being investigated by the Ombudsman in connection with their allegedly slow response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Duterte vouched for Duque’s integrity amid calls for the latter’s resignation.

In an address to the nation, the President said he was willing to place his reputation on the line to prove that there were no anomalies on the side of Duque.

“My people here are clean, and I still believe in them. I will stake my reputation as President. There are no anomalies taking place,” he said.

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered last week an investigation into supposed “irregularities and anomalies” in the DoH’s pandemic response measures.

“With due respect to the Ombudsman, iniimbestiga pa niya pero ako, kung ako lang ang tanungin (the Ombudsman is still investigating but if I were to be asked), I believe in the honesty and integrity of my people,” Duterte said.

Malacañang said the President’s public show of support for Duque would not affect the probe by the Office of the Ombudsman. It maintained that the Office of the Ombudsman is an independent body.

Ombudsman’s probe of 30th SEA Games

Public suspicion that Ombudsman Martires will bow to the presidential declaration is rife because of their memory of the Ombudsman’s aborted investigation of the organization of the 30th SEA Games in December last year.

To the credit of the much-criticized Rappler website, it filed and continues to carry a report on the Ombudsman’s probe. It reported:

“On December 9, Ombudsman Samuel Martires announced that he had created a fact-finding panel to look into possible corruption in the organizing of the SEA Games.

“‘I have just created a panel to conduct a fact-finding investigation, and if we find evidence, we will file a case against those officials involved in alleged corruption,’ Martires said.

“The Office of the Ombudsman launched the fact-finding investigation motu propio, on its own, without need of a complaint, which is part of its powers. The fact-finding panel will recommend whether a complaint will be filed, after which it will conduct the criminal preliminary investigation as well.

“Martires confirmed that the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc), as well as its chairman House Speaker Cayetano, were to be included in the probe.

“Phisgoc is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a non-stock, non-profit group, and created solely for the hosting of the SEA Games.

“Martires explained that the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court has always tackled cases involving private officials if there are public officials involved.

“‘Hindi puwedeng hindi kasama ang Phisgoc. (We cannot not include Phisgoc),’ he said.

“Amid mishaps in the hosting of the games, Malacañang has insisted that Speaker Cayetano enjoys the trust of President Duterte.

“But the Ombudsman declared: ‘Hindi tayo puwedeng maging selective sa ating

investigation (We cannot be selective in our investigation, we have to see the participation of each official in Phisgoc.’

“Martires said that apart from Phisgoc, all agencies that had a hand in organizing the SEA Games would be investigated.

“The panel is composed of seven members who have began collating documents, said Martires.

“’I gave the panel the discretion how to do their investigation, I just need their report which I suppose will be completed anytime within the year,’ he said.

“Phisgoc had at its disposal P1.5 billion in funds that did not undergo public bidding. The funds were categorized as financial assistance and as such, were exempted from the coverage of the Procurement Law.

“’Cayetano said they had to resort to other modes of procurement to expedite the process.

“Cayetano’s chairmanship of Phisgoc also has some constitutional issues because cabinet members and members of Congress are prohibited from holding other government positions.

“Cayetano was foreign secretary when he became Phisgoc chairman.

“Cayetano said he welcomed the investigation, yet he also continued to insist he did not earn a single centavo from the country’s hosting of the SEA Games.

“‘We will fully support all investigations, and as I said before, I am ordering full transparency, audits and opening of all books. Thousands of Filipinos worked hard and faithfully to make the Games the success that it is. Wala itong anomalya (There’s no anomaly here),’ he said in a Facebook post.”

But the House Speaker and Phisgoc chairman also issued a warning to critics of the SEA Games.

“As we are ready to meet all these accusations, I am also issuing fair warning to all those who plotted against the SEA Games and put politics over country; those who espoused and spread fake news and malicious lies. Personally I forgive you, but for the national interest there [will be] accountability and a reckoning,” Cayetano was quoted as saying.

While the public, especially the country’s sporting community and the media, was waiting

for the completion of the Ombudsman’s investigation and its findings and

recommendations, the issue suddenly and totally disappeared. Nothing was heard again about the probe.

The Ombudsman’s Office did not even offer a sheepish explanation of what had happened, or why the Ombudsman abandoned his inquiry.

Did the token presidential assist and Cayetano’s warning break through to the independent Ombudsman?

Will the investigation of Secretary Duque and the health department be similarly cut down in a flash?

Ombudsman owes nation a report

The lesson of history is that investigations of the most entrenched, powerful and hardened wrongdoers, including the Mafia, prosper best when the probers quietly and relentlessly pursue their quarry, and eschew publicity.

Ombudsman Martires still owes the nation a report or statement on his aborted probe of the 30th SEA Games. And term-sharer Cayetano, in two months, can no longer use the Speaker’s office to threaten anyone.

