Omni Remotes unveils latest perpetual remote, featuring Powerfoyle

SINGAPORE and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Omni Remotes (www.omniremotes.com), a global leader in home control solutions, has launched the Model P+, in collaboration with Swedish industrial company Exeger (www.exeger.com). Featuring Exeger’s Powerfoyle, this perpetual remote combines premium aesthetics with state-of-the-art solar technology and has the potential to significantly reduce the use and disposal of alkaline batteries.

Built upon 2021’s award-winning Model P, the Model P+ uses Powerfoyle’s superior indoor light harvesting capabilities, while harnessing Omni’s ultra-low power platform. For individuals, this can mean never replacing or recharging the batteries in their remotes. For the pay TV and consumer electronics industries, this would be a vital step towards meeting environmental net-zero targets.

“In the past year, sustainability has been the single biggest focus for our customers, which represent some of the biggest brands in TV and broadcasting,” said Jean-Paul Abrams, President of Global Sales, Omni Remotes. “In the Model P+, Omni and Exeger have created a greener blueprint for the next billion remotes.”

“By integrating Powerfoyle, Omni Remotes and Exeger will reduce our products’ carbon footprint and align with consumer values.”, added Giovanni Fili, CEO of Exeger. “Together we set a new standard and lead the way towards a smart and more sustainable future.”

The Model P+ uses a selection of Powerfoyle’s exquisite textures, lending itself to broad consumer acceptance. Omni further designed and built it from the ground up for modularity, so individual plastic and electronic components can be separated for recycling or reuse.

This remote is part of Omni’s broad-ranging Greenovation initiative, which includes the use of ocean-bound plastics, refurbishable designs and plastic-free packaging. Omni’s various innovations, alongside Exeger’s Powerfoyle, will be on display in Hall 1, Booth A81, at the International Broadcast Convention, which runs from September 9-12 in Amsterdam.

Omni Remotes is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Over its 30 years of history, the company has supplied over a billion remotes to the world’s largest pay TV operators and consumer electronics brands, including British Telecom, AT&T and Hisense.

Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. With its resilient and flexible design, the material named Powerfoyle can be seamlessly integrated into all products that benefit from being self-powered.

