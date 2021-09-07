On chief heat officers and sustainability

I RECENTLY read an interesting Fortune article about the appointment of Europe’s first chief heat officer (CHO), Eleni Myrivili, of the Athens city council. As CHO, her functions involve raising awareness of problems associated with extreme weather in the city as well as using the best natural means, such as trees, to complete cooler urban projects. This is particularly relevant as Greece saw unprecedented high temperatures this summer.

Jane Gilbert of Florida’s Miami-Dade County became the world’s chief heat officer when she was appointed in May 2021. It seems a trend has been created as even Freetown in Sierra Leone has also pledged to hire its first CHO as part of the Atlantic Council’s Extreme Heat Resilience Alliance.

According to Fortune: “Experts say that the climate crisis is entering a fragile new phase. And that makes the creation of a position like a chief heat officer so important, they say, particularly if it’s accompanied by a public education program on how to survive a changing climate and minimize the risks.”

At the rate that climate change is going, the Philippines may need to consider hiring its own CHO. In fact, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recorded its highest computed 2021 heat index of 53 Celsius in Dagupan City, Pangasinan last May 14. According to Pagasa, temperatures like this are likely to cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, and heat stroke is probable with continued activity. Given such crippling temperatures, the need for a CHO may come sooner rather than later.

It is because of such climate change issues that we at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have focused on sustainability in the Philippines and Asean through the promotion of investments in environmental, social, governance (ESG) products and sustainable business practices.

SEC Memorandum Circular 4 Series of 2019 or the Sustainability Reporting Guidelines for Publicly Listed Companies encouraged the corporate sector to integrate sustainability into their business practices and strategies. In the same year, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development recognized the SEC for promoting best practices in sustainability and reporting through the issuance of the Sustainability Reporting Guidelines.

The SEC also paved the way for new and innovative investment products and platforms to accelerate the shift to sustainable and inclusive finance. In 2018, it adopted the Asean Green Bond Standards and provided rules and procedures for issuances. In 2019, the SEC also issued guidelines on the issuance of social and sustainability bonds in line with the Asean Social Bond Standards and Asean Sustainability Bond Standards.



Adoption of these bonds mobilized the capital market to finance initiatives for social development and environment protection. Of the $15.35 billion in Asean-labelled Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds, 28 percent or $4.25 billion was issued by Philippine companies.

With regard to sustainable and responsible investment funds, the SEC is currently working on a regulatory framework that will allow companies to launch new investment vehicles or funds. These, in turn, will integrate ESG factors into the investment process. The rules are expected to be issued by the first quarter of 2022.

At the national level, the Philippines has established the Green Force, led by the Department of Finance, to support and contribute to the development of a sustainable economy. It is currently finalizing the Philippines Sustainable Finance Roadmap, which will set out a comprehensive approach that will serve as the foundation for effective strategies to facilitate the mainstreaming of sustainable finance in the country.

Bottomline: We need to focus and emphasize sustainability even more now. The SEC and the national government are trying their best with various financial sector initiatives but individual efforts by the public and the private sector will also be of great help. It may, literally, save the country from the effects of soaring heat brought about by climate change. I won’t be surprised if the government or even individual Philippine corporations start hiring chief heat officers, too.

Kelvin Lester Lee is a commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The views and opinions stated here are his own. You may email your comments and questions to [email protected]